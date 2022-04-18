Police search for two people involved in attempted kidnapping at Mayaro

News

Police are searching for a Moruga man and woman who allegedly tried to kidnap an 18-year-old woman on Saturday.

The woman told police she was outside her Cascadoux Trace, Ortoire Village, Mayaro home when she and a close male relative began to argue.

Minutes later, she was allegedly grabbed and forced into a nearby blue station.

She claimed a woman was sitting in the back seat.

The victim’s relatives were alerted by her screams as the vehicle drove off and gave chase. They managed to rescue the woman near Kernaham Village, Mayaro

A report was made to Mayaro police who are investigating.