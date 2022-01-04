Police search for 15 missing people

News

File photo –

Fifteen families have entered the new year hoping for any information on the whereabouts of relatives who went missing recently. Nine of the missing 15 are minors.

From December 2-January 4, 33 people disappeared. The police have helped reunite 18 with their families.

Fisherman Stefan Gangoo, 28, of Spring Village, Valsayn was last seen on December 23. His mother Nesha Gangoo said she last saw her son while he was having breakfast at the family’s home before she left for work. She said her son is a fun and loving person who is quiet and keeps to himself.

Gangoo’s mother said, “He had already bought and wrapped gifts for all of us at home. He helped with all of the Christmas cleaning. He did everything I had asked him to do around the house. He was really looking forward to spending Christmas with the family We even had a big breakfast planned for Christmas Day.

“The family did not enjoy Christmas this year. We had nothing to celebrate. It was strange not having the eldest of my four children home for Christmas”

His aunt Nadia Rattan said Gangoo enjoys fishing, spending time outdoors, and playing with his nephew.

Gangoo, who is known to the police, last signed the log book at the St. Joseph police station two days before his disappearance. Police said his last known activity was a private job of delivering oil to a boat off the coast of Venezuela.

Cpl Lawrence of the St Joseph police station is investigating.

Speaking with the Newsday, Gangoo’s mother said her son usually goes and comes but never goes so long without contacting them. Asked if she has a message for anyone who may know his whereabouts she said, “Return my son home safely.”

Other missing people

Police are also looking into the disappearances of:

Annisa Balroop, 23, of Lodge Road, Claxton Bay

Malisher Peters, 15, of Reservoir Hill, Point Fortin

Amaya McKnight, 16, of Plymouth, Tobago

Aldwyn Johnson, 75, of Five Rivers, Arouca

Darwin Alexander, 19, of Point Cumana, Carenage

Megan Johnson, 15, of Karamath Street, El Dorado

Fantana Cummings, 14, of Ridge View Heights, Bon Air

Aaliyah Walker, 17, of St Barb’s, Laventille

Anika Toppin, 17, of Boys Lane, D’Abadie

Lyka Berns, 29, a Filipino national living in Belmont

Jessica Sooknanan, 15, of Dow Village, California

Jonathan Ali, 34, of Basta Hall, Couva