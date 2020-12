Gun­men are hi­jack­ing peo­ple shop­ping in gro­ceries, in their homes, and not even peo­ple in the church­yards are be­ing spared by rob­bers. They are be­ing beat­en and re­lieved of their valu­ables, and some­times killed. Crim­i­nals have be­come em­bold­ened and are com­mit­ting their acts in broad day­light.