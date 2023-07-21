Police revoke permission for Tribe’s street theatre

News

Tribe’s 2024 Carnival presentation will be Rainforest. –

Tribe Carnival has cancelled its plans for its street theatre event on Friday evening after police revoked its permission on Thursday.

Instead, Tribe will host the event at Adam Smith Square.

Sunset Theatre was described as a theatrical and cultural street parade and was scheduled to begin at Ana Street, Ariapita Avenue from 7 pm.

The change comes after complaints on social media by some Woodbrook residents about needing permission to access restricted streets. There were photos of a Woodbrook Resident Pass valid for the day.

However, in a phone interview on Friday, the organisation’s creative director Valmiki Maharaj did not give a reason for the change. He said, “The parade theatre has been transformed and adapted into a park theatre.

“What we would have produced on the different junctions coming down the Avenue, has now been adapted into a stationary show format,” he said.

Maharaj said the hundreds of performances scheduled to take place along Ariapita Avenue will instead take place, in sequence, in a narrative format.

Asked if the group would consider hosting the event in another space, Maharaj said all of TT’s performances spaces will be considered.

He added that all of the stakeholders involved including the residents association, the ministry and police all agreed and saw the benefits of events similar to Sunset Theatre.

Last year’s event was a grand success and the group was happy to see how people responded to it, he said.

He described the initial response to this year’s event as “overwhelmingly supportive.”

The Lost Tribe will launch its 2024 presentation, Fly, at Friday’s event.

Sunset Wkn takes place from July 21-23.

There will be more on this as the story develops.