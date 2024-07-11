Police: Revenge was motive behind quadruple murder

Tobago

ACP Collis Hazel – File photo

REVENGE is what Tobago police are looking at as the possible motive for July 8’s quadruple in Black Rock.

Speaking with Newsday on July 10, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Tobago Collis Hazel made the assertion, without going into details.

Hazel said two people were being questioned over the incident, which left four men dead: Anslem Douglas, Gregory Hamlet, Samuel McKain and Jumoki Duncan.

“At this point in time, we are treating it as a revenge,” he said.

According to police reports, around 12.04 am a group of men were playing cards near a business place at Black Rock when three gunmen approached and started shooting. The assailants then escaped in a silver Aqua car.

Investigations are continuing.