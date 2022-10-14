Police return Ramdeen’s laptop, phones

News

Attorney Gerald Ramdeen. –

POLICE have returned all the items investigators seized when they searched the home and law offices of ex-UNC senator Gerald Ramdeen in May 2019.

On Thursday, a legal officer with the police service replied to a pre-action protocol letter sent by Ramdeen’s attorney Dayadai Harripaul, telling her the items could be collected at the Anti-Corruption Investigations Bureau’s offices at Independence Square, Port of Spain, between 8 am and 4pm.

On Wednesday, Harripaul had written to the acting Police Commissioner, demanding a return of the items, which included computers, laptops, iPads and cell phones.

The searches were done on May 1, 2019 – the day before Ramdeen and former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, SC, were slapped with three corruption charges in an alleged legal-fees kickback scheme.

The police were told the items contained privileged material. Harripaul also said the police’s continued detention of the items was improper, since the criminal prosecution against her client had been discontinued earlier this week.