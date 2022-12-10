Police reports show people being robbed outside their homes Loop Cayman Islands

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) said they are investigating three robberies which occurred last night, December 8, in George Town.

According to the RCIPS, at about 7:50pm officers received a report of a robbery which had occurred outside a residence in the Prospect area. A woman had just parked at the location when a masked man approached her vehicle, brandished a firearm at her and demanded cash. The man then fled the location on foot with a quantity of cash.

The suspect is described as being of slim build, about 5’6″ in height, of light brown complexion and appears to be in his early 20s. He was wearing a black hoodie, shorts, a black mask and gloves.

At about 8:35pm, officers responded to a report of a robbery which had occurred at a bar on Boilers Road, George Town. A masked man entered the bar brandishing a firearm, and demanded money from the workers there. The man then fled the location with a quantity of cash taken from the registers and the workers.

The suspect is described as being of slim build, about 5’7″-5’8″ in height. He was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, shades, and a black mask.

At about 8:50pm, officers received a report of a robbery which had occurred outside a residence in the Smith Road area of George Town.

A woman had just parked at the location when a masked man approached her vehicle, brandished a firearm at her and demanded cash. The man fled the location with a bank card belonging to the woman.

The suspect is described as being of slim build, about 5’8″ in height. He was wearing a mask, dark hoodie, blue jeans, and shades.

All three incidents are under investigation with detectives pursuing all lines of inquiry, including whether the incidents are linked.

“Our enquiries have revealed that the first and third incident occurred shortly after the victims had attended ATMs,” says Superintendent Peter Lansdown. “We are advising the public to exercise caution and vigilance when conducting financial transactions, especially withdrawing cash during night time hours. Report any suspicious activity, whether persons or vehicles, by contacting 9-1-1. We are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the perpetrators, any information provided could be of help.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website at https://www.rcips.ky/submit-a-tip.

