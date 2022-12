The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

Barbados has recorded another unnatural death.

This time, police are at a scene in Roger’s Quarry in Fairfield, Grazettes, St Michael where a large boulder has fallen onto the top of an excavator being operated by a man.

Police Public Information Officer Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss told the media at 8:30 pm, that the time of occurrence is unknown at this stage but reports indicate that this might have occurred earlier in the day.

NewsAmericasNow.com