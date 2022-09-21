Police release owner of killer Vistabella dog

News

Rachel Bhagwandeen

POLICE have confirmed that a 32-year-old male relative of Rachel Bhagwandeen, the 11-year old who was mauled to death by a dog, has been released from police custody.

Bhagwandeen and her nine-year-old brother Jaylon were watching TV on August 25 when the dog, belonging to one of their relatives, entered the room.

She said she would deal with the dog and told her brother to run. Relatives rushed to try to save her but were unable to.

The dog has reportedly since been put down.

Bhagwandeen’s funeral was held on September 3.

On Monday, police told Newsday the dog’s owner was arrested over the weekend. He participated in an ID parade on Tuesday afternoon and a file has since been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Police did not reveal the recommended charges to Newsday but said he could face three or more charges.

Asked for an update on Wednesday afternoon, police told Newsday the dog owner was “released from custody pending further enquiries.”