Police recruitment exams postponed to March 2

Some of the men who were screened in January for recruitment in the police service at the Police Academy, St James. – Photo courtesy TTPS

THE recruitment office of the police service has postponed the assessment for new recruits which was scheduled for February 17. The examination will now take place on March 2.

In a release, the police service said the postponement was due to unforeseen technical difficulties.

“Our technical team is actively working to resolve the issues as quickly as possible to ensure a fair and reliable assessment environment. We understand the importance of this assessment and the efforts you have put into your preparations.

“Please be assured that the decision to postpone has been made with your best interests in mind, and we are committed to providing a smooth and equitable assessment experience.”

The office said it understood the change might disrupt the recruits’ plans, and apologised for any inconvenience caused.

“Our top priority is to ensure a fair and transparent assessment process for all participants.

Hundreds of men were screened over two days in January for the first intake of 300 recruits in 2024. The police plan to recruit 1,000 new officers this year to supplement a shortfall of manpower.