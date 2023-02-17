Police recover three stolen vehicles

News

File photo

POLICE recovered three stolen cars and one truck during anti-crime exercises this week.

The first car, a white Nissan Wingroad, was found abandoned in the Point Fortin area. This car was stolen during a robbery with aggravation incident in Siparia on February 14, police said.

In the second recovery, officers of the Port of Spain Criminal Investigations Department Operations Team, acting on intelligence, went to Oxford Street, Port of Spain where they found a white Nissan Fielder Wagon with a registration number belonging to a Toyota Hilux.

The wagon had been reported stolen from the Woodbrook district between February 14-15.

The third vehicle was recovered during an exercise in the Southern Division.

Police executed a search warrant at the home of a San Fernando businessman and found a ten-tonne truck on the premises bearing several different chassis numbers.

Checks revealed the truck had been reported stolen in the Port of Spain district in 2021.

Investigations are ongoing into these recoveries matters.