Police raid Valsayn ‘horror house’ in search of suspect

Several military and police officers leave the Butu Road, Valsayn, after searching for thier suspect on March 13. – Photo by Faith Ayoung

ON March 13, police and soldiers raided the house in Valsayn where human remains were found on March 12.

Authorities received a tip that the suspect in the case was hiding there.

When police turned up, they searched the entire compound, but left empty-handed.

An elderly relative was seen sitting on a balcony as police reassembled in the yard before leaving.

Another relative in a black SUV entered the compound after the search, parked near the door and went straight inside.

The remains were found buried near a tree in a shallow grave behind the family home in Butu Road, South Valsayn.

The police were tipped off by a male relative, who showed them the location of the grave. An excavator was used to dig up the body.