Police probing the killings of three men in East and West Trinidad

News

THREE men have been killed in three separate incidents on Saturday.

The first of the three occurred in St James when a St Helena man was stabbed to death in a fight over winnings from a casino.

Police said about 12.20 am Terrance Phillip of Dale Mohammed Road, St Helena began arguing with a friend over the winnings when he was stabbed in the neck.

The 53-year-old was taken to the St James Medical Complex where he died while being treated.

Seven hours later, Kerry Arcia was found murdered outside his home. Police reported that residents of Pope Avenue, Trainline, Malabar heard gunshots and later saw a white Nissan AD wagon speeding off.

Arcia, 39 was found dead in his yard. Police said the murder appeared to be gang-related based on information they received.

The third man, police said, was killed because of ongoing gang war in Temple Street, Arima.

Clyde Liverpool, also known as Anselm Clyde Rojas, was gunned down while walking along Guanapo Street, Arima just after noon.

Police said Liverpool was not known to be involved in criminal activity but was associated with criminals.

The murder toll on Saturday stood at 221 compared to 204 for the same period last year.