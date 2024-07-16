Police probing Hardbargain road fatality

News

POLICE are investigating a road traffic accident which appears to have claimed the life of a 36-year-old man in the morning on July 14.

Police said a 38-year-old man was driving his grey Kia Sportage along Sisters Road, Hardbargain, around 2 am when he felt a sudden bump. He stopped, got out and found the body of Jose Daniel Belys Gonzales lying in the road. He immediately contacted the ambulance and police.

Police said the driver’s licence and insurance were valid and he passed a field sobriety test.

District medical officer Dr Ramrattan pronounced Gonzales dead and ordered his body removed to the San Fernando General Hospital’s mortuary pending an autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre, St James.