News

Police car – File photo

POLICE are investigating a Ste Madeleine home break-in and larceny that occurred on the night of July 4.

Police said the victim told them he locked his apartment around 8.30 pm before leaving home, and returned around 9.10 pm to find it ransacked. He told police he was missing a laptop valued at $1,000, a gold bracelet valued at $10,000 and $1,000 in cash.

Police did not find any signs of forced entry.