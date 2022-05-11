Police probe response to Penal murder victim’s domestic violence report

News

File photo

Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob has said the police have launched an investigation into the way they handled a domestic violence report made by Penal murder victim Abeo Cudjoe two weeks before she was chopped to death.

Cudjoe, 31, and her son Levi Lewis were attacked at their home at Lachoos Road, Penal just before dawn on Tuesday.

Cudjoe was chopped to death but her mortally wounded 12-year-old son was able to reach his grandfather’s house for help. He was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital, but died while being treated.

On April 23 Cudjoe asked for advice and help in a domestic violence awareness group on Facebook.

In the post, she said she was beaten and dragged by a close male relative days before. She said she was kicked in the belly and her hand was broken during the beating.

She said she had been living from house to house, as police advised her to stay away from her home.

At the launch of the Gang Reduction and Community Empowerment programme on Wednesday morning, asked if the police had failed the family, Jacob said, “To say the police have failed the victim: that matter and what came up on social media is under investigation.

“The police took particular action and gave some advice in relation to the incident.

“It is being investigated to see whether or not anything went wrong there with police officers response as relates to that matter.”