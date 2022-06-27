Police plead with pedestrians to use walkovers

News

POLICE are again pleading with citizens to use the walkovers after a 59-year-old man was killed on Saturday night while attempting to cross the Churchill Roosevelt Highway, in Valsayn.

Police said at about 7 pm, the driver of a white Mitsubishi panel van, driven by a La Horquetta man, was heading east along the highway when he hit Jaishema Takram, close to Cipriani College.

Takram was thrown several feet and died at the scene. He was a forklift driver at a hardware in Chaguanas.

On Sunday, the Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch said the accident was preventable. Police said Takram’s death was an unfortunate consequence of taking unnecessary risk in attempting to cross a major highway at night.

“The Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch appeals to pedestrians to only cross highways utilising crosswalks infrastructure which are designed for pedestrians to journey safely over the high speed carriageways.”