Police on scene of early-morning San Juan murder

News

File photo/Sureash Cholai

Police are on the scene of a murder at Second Street, San Juan.

Not much information has come to the newsroom as yet, but Newsday has learnt that a man was shot multiple times just before 8 am on the Saddle Road.

The unknown gunmen sent early commuters running for safety as they shot at their victim from a distance.

Head of the Homicide Bureau Rishi Singh told Newsday police are still at the scene compiling information. He could not say at this time if this murder was linked to a murder in Aranguez on Monday.

However, he said the deceased was a relative of a known criminal.

On Monday, Keston Alves of Second Caledonia, Malick was killed when a gunman ran into the Aranguez clothing store where he worked and shot him. Alves’ murder was gang-related, police said.

This story will be updated as more information comes to hand.