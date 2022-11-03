Police on alert for 4 Venezuelan escapees

News

Police have been put on high alert to be on the look out for four prisoners who escaped from a Venezuelan facility on November 1 and may be heading to Trinidad.

Wanted posters identified said the prisoners who charged with various offences including robbery with aggravation, attempted murder and other offences.

Venezuelan authorities have informed local police the men are believed to be hiding along the river banks of the Orinico delta and are seeking to escape to Trinidad.

Information released by the state police of Delta Amacuro, located in the Orinoco delta, which borders the Gulf of Paria identified the prisoners as – Rene Jose Villaroel, 23, Ronald Jose Rondon Villoroel, 33, Jose Antonio Ochoa Villalba, 37 and Abrahan del Jesus Farias Antoima, 20.

Anyone with information to help recapture the escapees is urged to call 800-TIPS or the nearest police station.