Police offer $500,000 reward for info on prison officers’ killers

The police, in collaboration with the Ministry of National Security, are offering a $500,000 reward for information about the murders of prison officers Trevor Serrette and Nigel Jones.

DCP McDonald Jacob revealed the reward during a media conference on Tuesday at the Police Administration Building in San Fernando.

He said, “The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) condemns in the strongest possible way, these acts of violence perpetuated against officers of the state.

“A reward of $500,000 will be offered for any information that leads to the successful arrest of these perpetrators.

“The TTPS will do all that is necessary to bring these perpetrators to justice.”

Jacob said the police will release more details on the reward soon, including how information will be collected. However, he said it will be a confidential system similar to Crime Stoppers.

Of the nine men arrested on November 30 in relation to the murders, Jacob said all but one has been released.

“As you are aware, we had detained nine people as we pursue this investigation. They were questioned, certain information was gathered and they were released.

“At present we still have one person in custody and the investigation is continuing.”

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, who was at the press conference, lauded the reward and assured that all arms of national security are doing what they can within the law to bring justice to the grieving families.

He said, “Everybody wants justice, this society wants justice, the prison service wants justice, the family wants justice, that four-year-old girl (Jones’s daughter) wants justice. But justice for us is in accordance with the laws of TT.

“Some people are outlaws, they operate outside of the law. But we are confined by the laws, the constitution as well as moral and ethical standards.”

Calling the recent murders an attack on the State, Hinds said any efforts to destabilise the country in any way would be rebuffed. He said all arms of the protective services are now on high alert.

“We at the Ministry of National Security had previously pledged our full co-operation, collaboration and support of all the agencies of national security in support of the prisons service.

“I am assured, as Minister of National Security, that the prison service and all its operatives, the police service and all its operatives, the TT Defence Force and all its operatives, are on high alert.

“We at the level of National Security are providing…all of national security with the resources that they need to do their business.”

