Police: No drones in Port of Spain for Carnival

Carnival

DRONE operators are being reminded that Port of Spain is a no-fly zone for Carnival.

In a media release, police said the Trinidad and Tobago Civil Aviation Authority has designated specific no-fly zones for general drone operators.

The no-fly zones are Port of Spain, Chaguaramas, Caroni, Point-a-Pierre, Point Lisas, Point Fortin and Galeota areas.

There are also additional restrictions on the operation of drones within five kilometres of the boundary of the Piarco International Airport and within two kilometres of any helipad.

Drones also cannot be flown at an altitude of over 400 feet or over any crowded area or public event.

The police said it will be deploying its own drones throughout the country, with particular focus on Port of Spain and environs, to assist with safety and security for the Carnival period.

It said the police Air Support Unit will be paying special attention to drones in violation these regulations.

“All necessary steps will be taken to safeguard the public, especially where drones create a hazard with respect to public safety or to any aircraft (including law enforcement drones).”