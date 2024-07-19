Police need help identifying Ste Madeleine body

News

Police are yet to identify a body found in Ste Madeleine on July 14 and are calling for the public’s assistance.

The body was discovered lying 20 feet off the Sugar Estate Road, Ste Madeleine, around 6 am.

The body is of an East Indian male, with a brown complexion, medium build and short black hair. The man was wearing a long-sleeved blue sweater, long blue jeans with a green and red belt, white sneakers, and Calvin Klein boxers. He had a tattoo on his right wrist saying, “God is Love.”Anyone with information on his identity can contact the nearest police station.