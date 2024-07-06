Police: Murder at Mt Pleasant, Tobago was gang-related

Tobago

Police at the scene of a shooting in Mt Pleasant, Tobago on Thursday night. – Photo by Visual Styles

A SHOOTING incident at Mt Pleasant, Tobago which resulted in the death of a woman on July 4, has been described as gang-related by police.

“There is some gang-related issue in respect of those last set of shootings and we are working on it. Police are working on all available leads right now,” a senior police officer told Newsday on July 6.

He said two of the victims who were also shot during the incident are in a stable condition at Scarborough General Hospital.

Police said around 8.30 pm, three men, ages 34, 38 and 45, were liming at the home of another man, who was celebrating his birthday at Robert Street when three men armed with rifles walked up to the house and began shooting at a group of people in the yard.

The assailants ran off at the Mt Pleasant Local Road while Desiree Lawrence, of Trinidad, and two other victims were shot and taken to hospital. Lawrence died while undergoing treatment.

Lawrence’s death came five days after the murder of sanitation worker Nathan Roach, 32, who was shot and killed at his home in Mt Pleasant.

Investigations into both incidents are continuing.