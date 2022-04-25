Police mourn ‘kind, respectful, compassionate’ officer

News

SHOT DEAD: PC Clarence Gilkes – TTPS

THE police service, in a press release on Monday, said it was mourning the passing of PC Clarence Gilkes, whom the service described as a kind, respectful and compassionate office.

The service also extended condolences to Gilkes’ family, friends and colleagues. He was shot in the neck last Friday during an exercise involving officer of the Western Division Task Force.

The release said Gilkes enlisted in the TTPS on February 10, 2011, and served with distinction for 11 years.

He will be remembered by his colleagues in the Western Division Task Force as a kind, compassionate, approachable person, who was always supportive of his team.

He was fondly referred to as the “lock up man,” the release stated, as he was exceptional at case file management and was well known at the magistrates court for his diligence, where several of his matters led to convictions.

Sgt Carmona recalled PC Gilkes as a dedicated and diligent officer, who, when all else failed, got the job done.

“He was usually the last man to leave office. Constable Gilkes was held in high esteem by his colleagues, who said he is irreplaceable,” Carmnona said.

The fallen office was decribed as a family-oriented officer, who always spoke about his beloved nieces and nephews. Gilkes leaves to mourn his wife, brothers, and sisters.