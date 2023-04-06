Police, licensing officers strengthen vehicle checks at Port of Spain terminal

News

Port of Spain Ferry Terminal. –

Police and licensing officers held a joint exercise in Port of Spain, on Wednesday, intending to strengthen vehicle checks at the Port of Spain Ferry Terminal.

A police statement on Thursday said 142 vehicles were inspected, and 15 field-interview forms were completed. Every vehicle matched the Licensing Division’s database and had not been reported stolen.

The licensing officers issued two notices to drivers for using the vehicle contrary to registration and two fixed-penalty notices for a cracked windscreen and driving without a seatbelt.

The statement added that a Venezuelan residing in Longdenville, Chaguanas was detained on suspicion of having a fraudulent driver’s permit.

Investigations in this matter were ongoing.

The police distributed pamphlets with vehicle security tips to drivers. The police also sensitised them on ways to secure their vehicles against theft.

ACP Maharaj, Snr Supt Ramkhelawan, Supt Parriman, and ASP Ramdass co-ordinated the exercise, which Insp Stewart and Sgt Dolloway supervised.

Several other units, such as the K9 Section, the Central Police Station, and the Port Authority police, also participated in the exercise. The police said similar exercises are expected to combat vehicle theft as the Easter weekend approaches.