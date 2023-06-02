Police kill two in Morvant

News

Allasafe Huggins –

Police killed two men in Morvant on Friday.

The killings came two days after the relatives of another man killed by police wrote to the Prime Minister and started a petition calling for reform of the police service.

Police said around 4.30 am officers assigned to the Multi-Operational Police Section (MOPS) executed three search warrants at homes in Second Caledonia and Second Caledonia Extension, Morvant.

They said during the exercise, police said the two men confronted them and started shooting at them.

They shot back, killing both men, who were later identified as Kwasi Williams, 23, and Allasafe “Saffie” Huggins, 26.

A third man was arrested for possession of ammunition.

Huggins was killed at his Second Caledonia Home, while Williams was shot dead at Second Caledonia Extension.

The double killing follows another double police killing on May 16, when 19-year-old Lijel Hem Lee and Kisseh Lendor, 37, were killed in an alleged shootout.

Police reported that officers assigned to the Chaguanas CID officers went to Freedom Street Extension, Enterprise, to follow up on a report of a robbery at 6+1 Supermarket at Southern Main Road, Enterprise, Chaguanas, earlier that day.

When they arrived at around 6.15 pm, they said, they were shot at and shot back, killing both men.

Lendor’srelatives wrote to Dr Rowley, the Police Complaints Authority, the Attorney General, the Police Commissioner and other authorities calling for a thorough investigation and for officers to be held accountable, as they stressed Lendor was innocent.

A petition calling for reform in the police and judicial system claimed police murdered Lendor.

Hem Lee’smother, Nicky, told Newsday she did not believe her colleagues’ account of her child’s death. A police officer assigned to the Parliament, she said her son was not involved in any criminal activities and called for a change in how the police operate so that others will be spared her pain.