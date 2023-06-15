Police kill bandit, arrest another after Valsayn bar robbery

News

File photo – Jeff K. Mayers

A robbery at a bar in Valsayn ended in the death of a suspected bandit and the arrest of another on Wednesday night.

Police said the owner of the bar was at his businessplace at the corner of Bassie Street and Spring Village, Valsayn, at around 9.30 pm when two gunmen walked in and demanded cash.

The owner handed over a box of cash, a box of alcohol and cigarettes.

The bandits also robbed several customers, one of whom called the police before his cellphone could be taken.

St Joseph police saw the two bandits walking out of the bar.

Police said one pointed a gun at them. They shot him dead as the other bandit ran to the back of the bar.

Police found him hiding in the washroom.

They took the other to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, where he was declared dead at around 10.06 pm.

Crime scene investigators found a Glock 45 pistol, six rounds of ammunition, the stolen items and 29 spent shells at the bar.

The 31-year-old bandit who was held is expected to be questioned by police on Thursday.

Investigators said they were still trying to identify the dead man up to Thursday morning.