Police issue 38 fixed penalties for DUI, other offences

File photo/Sureash Cholai

THIRTY-EIGHT drivers were issued fixed penalty notices for drunk driving, failure to wear a seatbelt and driving without licence and insurance on Thursday and Friday.

A police release on Friday said during several road traffic accidents over the past two days, officers of the Port of Spain DUI Task Force arrested and charged four drivers for driving a car while under the influence.

In the Central Division, another man was arrested in Couva for the same offence. The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millimetres of breath.

In the Western Division, officers of the Carenage Police Station arrested two people for driving without a driver’s permit, without a certificate of insurance and driving without the vehicle owner’s consent.

The release said, “The TTPS will continue to impose a strong presence on the nation’s roads across the country this weekend and during Carnival Monday and Tuesday and take a zero tolerance approach to DUI offences and other road traffic infringements.”