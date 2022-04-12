Police: Investigations into alleged beating of Grenadian sailors by coastguardsmen ongoing

News

File photo.

Police say once sufficient evidence is available, criminal charges will be sought against Coast Guard sailors for their role in the alleged beating of Grenadian sailors, but insisted investigations are continuing.

On March 2, sailors aboard the Grenadian vessel the Rayniah J were intercepted and allegedly beaten by members of the Coast Guard in TT waters.

During a Senate sitting earlier this month National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds said the Coast Guard interceptor crew involved in the incident were removed from seagoing duties until the conclusion of the investigation.

Speaking with Newsday on Monday, one officer said while he was not able to give an update on the investigation, once evidence of wrongdoing was found, further action would be taken.

“It depends on the nature of the circumstances. If we have sufficient evidence to proffer a criminal charge, then criminal charges would be laid.

“Once sufficient evidence is available the matter goes to the DPP’s office and we receive our instructions.”

He said while the Coast Guard was doing its own independent inquiry into the incident, the police unit would also be conducting its investigation.

Sources said that as of Monday afternoon, officers of the Western Division were continuing with the investigation as statements from the Grenadian sailors were recorded.

Police said the sailors involved in the incident may be sought for futher questions.

Contacted for comment, public information officer of the Coast Guard Lt Kerron Velere acknowledged receiving the questions but did not respond up to press time.