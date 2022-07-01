Police investigate deaths of three men

News

Wade Parris –

POLICE are investigating the deaths of three men in separate incidents in St James, Valencia and Sangre Grande between Thursday night and Friday afternoon.

In the most recent, police said Wade Parris of Belle Vue, Long Circular, St James, was liming near the Long Circular Community Centre when a gunman shot him and ran off.

Parris was taken to the St James Medical Complex where he was declared dead. Police said the shooting took place at about 3 pm.

In the second killing, police said the body of a man yet to be identified was found on Madoosingh Drive, Ojoe Road, Sangre Grande on Friday.

Police reported that at about 5.50am on Friday PCs Samuel, Cielto and Moses were on patrol and responded to a report of a man lying motionless at the side of the road.

On arrival, they saw the body of a man of African descent, approximately six feet tall and slim-built. He appeared to be in his late twenties and had what police believe to be gunshot wounds. Police said the body was found near a white Hyundai Accent, registration number PDJ2774.

A police officer who lives in the area told police she heard gunshots at about 11.57 pm on June 30, but did not investigate. Around 5.30 am on Friday, another neighbour told her the man’s body had been seen. After investigating she found it and contacted her colleagues at the Sangre Grande Police Station.

In the third killing,the decomposing body of Stephan Ollivierre, 31, was found approximately five miles into the Cumaca Forest after a ten-hour search. Police had abandoned a search on Wednesday because of the rough terrain, and returned on Thursday morning.

Ollivierre, of Bypass Road, Valencia, was first found by his friend Brandon De Suze, who went to get help to retrieve his body. Ollivierre was last seen alive planting in the forested area.

Police said a home-made shotgun was found near Ollivierre’s body. Owing to the state of decomposition, it could not be determined whether the body bore marks of violence. Ollivierre’s body was taken to the Forensic Science Centre for an autopsy.