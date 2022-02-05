Police interview Scoon on Boxing Day brunch on Ocean Pelican

News

Adrian Scoon –

BUSINESSMAN Adrian Scoon was subjected to an hour-long interview with police on Friday, in relation to the Boxing Day seaside brunch party on his boat named Ocean Pelican.

Scoon, the son of Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, spent 90 minutes at the Carenage police station answering questions about the event.

He was accompanied by one of his attorneys.

Scoon, earlier this week, agreed to be interviewed by police as part of their investigation which also includes seeking a special warrant to search his cellphone and laptop.

In previous interviews, Scoon’s attorneys said their client was always willing to assist in the investigation and provide information reasonably required. However, they were unwilling to give blanket access to his devices for police to do a roving enquiry into private information.

Police are investigating the seaside brunch event which happened in Chaguaramas on December 26, when some 100 people were detained on the pleasure craft which Scoon claimed was converted into “a floating restaurant.”

Those detained after the event were released and Scoon’s home in Maraval and his business place at Queen’s Park West, Port of Spain, were searched on January 5. He is now challenging the legality of the warrants used for the searches and the seizure of his phones and laptop.

The searches came after the special restaurant licence issued to him for the Ocean Pelican were reportedly revoked by the comptroller of the Customs and Excise Division when Finance Minister Colm Imbert revealed he raised concerns with granting them because of pandemic restrictions.

Scoon has insisted he received permission to operate the vessel as a floating restaurant and complied with safe-zone protocols.

The police’s investigation involve alleged breaches of public health regulations by operating a party boat, holding a public party, and having a gathering in a public place.

They are also looking into the granting of the licences after the utterances of the Finance Minister.

In a public statement last month, Scoon said he believed he was being targeted because his mother was a government minister.

He also said he intended to reasonably co-operate with the investigation until the matter was concluded.

“If I am to be charged, I will defend my case in a court of law. I will continue to strive as an entrepreneur and fulfil my dreams and goals of improving our tourism sector, which I am extremely passionate about.”

On Thursday, senior superintendent Kelvern Thompson, head of the Western Division, told a police media briefing investigations were ongoing and his officers were working closely with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

“It is a matter of major public importance and it is why we sought the expertise of the Office of the DPP to ensure we are beyond reproach.

“So I am not at liberty at the moment to say much, but to assure you that best practices are being applied. We know it is a matter of public importance, and we want the public to be comfortable and appreciate that fairness is part and parcel of what the Western Division stands for.”

Thompson added, “Also, because we understand that there is an entertainment industry in this part of the division, as everyone knows, previously it was famous for boat rides, yacht trips, Carnival events, and O2 Park events, and so on, and we too at the TTPS want to see that resurgence in the economy and have it boom.

“We want people to engage in it, but it has to be within the remits of the law and within the safety and security of the nation as we are within the pandemic. So to set that standard is always something to be cautious with, and why we are taking our time and seeking legal advice.”

He admitted the matter involving the Ocean Pelican had levels of “intricacies” that needed legal guidance before charges, if any, were laid.