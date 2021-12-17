Police increase presence in St James for Xmas

Police and Port of Spain city council members distributed safety tips and pamphlets along the Western Main Road, St James during a walkabout on December 17.

Councillor for Woodbrook and chairman of the city council’s security committee June Durham recalled a terrifying incident she had witnessed the evening before the walkabout.

Durham said she saw two men trying to rob another man after he withdrew money from an ATM on the Western Main Road.

“If I had not pressed on my horn, I don’t know if the man would have escaped unharmed.”

Durham described the residents of St James and Woodbrook as “soft targets,” especially during Christmas in a pandemic.

Head of the Port of Spain city police Glen Charles told the Newsday the purpose of the walkabout was to interact with business owners and shoppers in St James.

He said, “At the end of the day they are our customers, and they are the people we are really supposed to be serving. The walk today is to show the people that we are here, especially during the Christmas period we want to have a blanket of safety and security.”

His statement was endorsed by Sgt Moses of the St James Police Station.

Charles said the findings of the exercise would be taken back to the committee and discussed for security plans for the district.

City police PRO Jamal Bennette said the exercise used a combination of 23 officers from the city police and the St James station.

Fruit vendor Ronalviol Rossetti said he was pleased to see the police taking their duty seriously and hoped they would keep up the good work.

Another fruit vendor, Garth Griffith, said though he was pleased to see the police engaging with the public, something more needs to be done about patrols and response time. He recalled an incident when he called the St James Police Station asking for help with an assailant in front of him, only to be told there was a lack of patrol vehicles and he would need to wait.

One shopper who identified himself as Pompey said he was thankful to see the police at Christmas time and he hopes to see more exercises like this in the coming year.

Trust Mart staff member Ricardo Thompson said, “I know times are tough and it’s a bit sticky with it being a pandemic, but I do like the initiative with the police being out here on patrol. That’s a good job, good work, and I applaud it.”

Wayne Bailey of Dundonald Hill, St James, said, while he was thankful to see police on the main road, there needed to be more police patrols in residential areas. Asked if he thought the police exercise would have any effect on his area, he said it would be minimal, as more patrols were needed.

“So far this looks like something positive. I see them going and talking with the business people, which is good, so that business owners will feel comfortable coming to them and talking with them.”

The walkabout ended with a stop-and-search exercise at the corner of Ethel Street and the Western Main Road. Eleven cars were stopped, searched and the drivers given pamphlets with safety tips for the Christmas season. No tickets were issued.

