Police hunt Sea Lots gunmen after shootout

Police are searching several areas in Sea Lots, Port of Spain for a group of men who reportedly shot at officers of the police Stolen Vehicles Squad on Saturday morning.

Police said officers of the unit were on duty at their compound on Production Avenue, Sea Lots, around 11 am when they heard gunshots and saw three men with rifles.

Police returned fire but the men ran through a track as officers chased them in pouring rain.

Members of the Port of Spain Task Force, Besson Street police, Guard and Emergency Branch and the Inter-Agency Task Force were called in to help find the gunmen.