Police hunt man shot by fellow bandit in Petit Valley

News

File photo

POLICE are searching for a man who was shot by an accomplice when they went to murder a Petit Valley businessman.

Police said the suspect was shot in the upper body by one of his two accomplices when they attacked the 53-year-old man on Tuesday night.

Edwin “Conqueror” Joseph of Cameron Road, Petit Valley was shot dead at Khalif and Chanel’s Mini Mart at Cameron Road, Petit Valley. Police said at around 7.45pm a white van pulled up in front of the shop and two gunmen ran in and started shooting at Joseph.

The bandit who was shot had a cutlass and was going into the mini mart when he was shot. The three then drove off.

Police said they had no motive for Joseph’s killing. They are reminding all medical institutions to alert them whenever a patient comes to them with bullet wounds.

In an unrelated incident, a Laventille man was warded at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex after he was shot in the hip on Tuesday night.

Police said the 31-year-old man of Prizgar Lands, Laventille, had gone to visit a friend at Sawmill Avenue, Barataria. At around 11.27 pm, the victim parked his car outside his friend’s home when three men got out of a white Nissan AD wagon and shot at him.

The man drove off and later realised he had been shot in the right hip.

PC Andrews of the North Eastern Division Task Force was among officers who responded to the shooting and took the injured man to hospital.