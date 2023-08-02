Police: FUL holders can face legal consequences

News

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar who is promising easier access to FULs for law-abiding citizens if the UNC returns to Government. – Photo by Lincoln Holder

DAYS after Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar promised easier access to firearms user’s licence (FULs) for law-abiding citizens – as she called on home-owners to fight fire with fire and “light up” the criminals, the TTPS is warning all FUL holders that there are laws regarding the use and discharge of firearms.

The TTPS, in a press release on Wednesday, also said there are legal consequences for any contravention of the Firearms Act.

Persad-Bissessar, at a UNC public meeting on Monday night, commented on the rise in home invasions and said, “When the criminals invade your home, draw your licenced firearms and light them up. Empty the whole clip and reload too. Fight fire with fire.”

But the TTPS in its release, said the Firearms Act, Chapter 16:01, Section 6 (1), states, A person may have in his possession a firearm or ammunition only if he holds a firearm user’s licence (FUL) with respect to such firearm or ammunition.

The TTPS pointed out that Section 6 (3) states: Any person who contravenes any of the provisions of this section is liable in the case of – (a) an offence under subsection (1) – (i) on summary conviction to a fine of $15,000 and to imprisonment for eight years; or (ii) on conviction on indictment to imprisonment for 15 years.

It urged FUL holders to follow the law at all times relating to the possession and discharge of firearms.

The release said, Section 11 (1) of the Act states: A person who discharges a firearm or ammunition on or within 40 metres of any public road or in any public place, is liable on summary conviction to a fine of $15,000, except where he does so – (a) in the lawful protection of his person or property or of the person or property of some other person.

Noting the issue of home-invasions, the TTPS said citizens can secure their homes, properties and possessions by the following means:

– Illuminate or eliminate all areas around your house where an intruder can hide or gain access.

– All exterior doors should be solid and made from materials such as fibreglass or solid wood. For maximum security, all doors should be windowless.

– Install deadbolt locks.

– Secure gates after you use them.

– Add security cameras around your home.

– Keep emergency numbers – 999, 555 and your district police station on speed dial.