Police find six stolen vehicles in three days

AFTER recovering six stolen vehicles this week, police are advising drivers on ways to secure their vehicle.

In a media release on Friday, police said drivers should never leave keys in the ignition, even at gas stations; always keep vehicles locked; park with care, preferably in well-lit areas and near CCTV cameras; and instal a professionally-fitted car alarm or approved mobiliser.

The release said North Eastern Division officers, acting on information, found the stolen vehicles at different locations.

They included four Nissan vehicles: a B14, B15, Tiida and Xtrail. Police also recovered a Toyota Aqua and a Kia Cerato.

The vehicles were found between 11 pm on October 30 and 9.30 pm on November 1.