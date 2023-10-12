Police find, seize large quantity of arms, ammo in Santa Cruz

News

Police Commissioner Erla Harewood Christopher, third from left, Snr Supt Roger Alexander, second from right, task force heads, and members of the Inter-Agency Task Force and the Guard and Emergency Branch with a large quantity of arms and ammunition seized in Santa Cruz on Wednesday. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS –

POLICE found and seized a large quantity of arms and ammunition, including armour-piercing bullets, during a police exercise in Santa Cruz on Wednesday. The seizure was announced by Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher and other high-ranking police officials during an emergency media conference on Wednesday night.

Harewood-Christopher, making reference to an attack by gunmen on Deputy Commissioner of Prisons Sherwin Bruce earlier on Wednesday, also warned criminals that the police would not tolerate attacks on public officials.

Speaking about the weapons and ammunition found in Santa Cruz, Harewood-Christopher said the find was an historic one. She highlighted the types of weapons and ammunition found.

“We have AR15s, M16s, mini Uzis, 50 calibre rifles, 12 gauge shotguns, and what is important to note, we have 7.62 ammunition, 5.56 ammunition and most of all we have 6.5 primo armour piercing ammunition.

“I want to take this opportunity to advise the criminal elements in this country that the police will not be daunted or intimidated by any threats. The attack on our public officials will not be tolerated and we will always fight back.”

Harewood-Christopher said the seizure was based on the police’s violent-crime-reduction plan.

“We are focusing on the retrieval of illegal firearms and ammunition. I have told the national community that the police service is capable of securing our islands.

“I hope that this display will build confidence in the public’s support for the police and confidence that we are indeed capable of doing what we are mandated to do.”

Snr Supt Roger Alexander told media the haul was the result of 2.5 months of continuous operation by the Inter-Agency Task Force and the Guard and Emergency Branch.

“Around 2 pm today we went to the Santa Cruz area where we traversed 2.5 miles into some bushes, where we stumbled upon what you’re seeing here today.

“It took motivation and dedication from the team.

“It speaks to the efforts and to the type of police officers we have here today who are willing to do the job and to take the risks that these things provide. The risk involved in policing is now more than ever, but we had to put aside all of that because we know that we have a people to protect and serve.”

Harewood-Christopher commended the officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF), the Guard and Emergency Branch, and the services’ other taskforces.

“The officers continue to work and put their lives at risk. Some of the ammunition recovered was armour-piercing, so we want the citizens to understand why we continue to call for their support. We need your support to continue. If you see something say something. That will contribute to our achieving our mandates.”

At the time the media conference was called, the service had not yet completed cataloguing the number and types of firearms and ammunition seized.

The arms and ammunition seizure came on the heels of the seizure of over $.5 million in cocaine on Wednesday as the result of an operation between a police intelligence arm and Northern Division offices.

A police statement said, over the past few months, the service identified a drug-trafficking network based in the Northern Division which shipped narcotics concealed among legitimate cargo through local courier services destined to regional and international associates.

“The service then gathered further intelligence and information through co-ordinated efforts with its regional and international law-enforcement partners.

“On Wednesday, the team of officers intercepted a package with car parts destined for Antigua. When scanned, the officers detected certain anomalies. The officers then searched the package and found 36 kilogrammes of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $501, 812.

Harewood-Christopher said, “This is not only another win for the TTPS, but it is a win for all of us, as each drug interception is a setback for the criminal elements.

“As we partner with both local, regional, and international allies, we hope to see further dismantling of these drug trafficking networks, and a reduction in the crime that they generate.”