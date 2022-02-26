Police find pistol in abandoned car

News

A Glock pistol was discovered by North Eastern Division police, along with ammunition, a quantity of cannabis, and items believed to have been stolen, in separate incidents during an Operation Strike Back exercise, on Thursday.

The division undertook exercises in El Socorro and San Juan from 1.30 pm-6 pm. No arrests were reported.

A statement issued by police said they searched an abandoned vehicle parked on Jhinkoo Lane, El Socorro, and found the pistol, which was loaded with two rounds.

They then went to Sunshine Avenue, San Juan, where they seized 46 packets of marijuana. When they searched a nearby abandoned building they found stolen goods including three vehicle batteries, a generator and some engine oil.

The exercise, led by acting Snr Supt Maharaj, acting Supt Ramjohn, ASP Pariman and Insp Bharath, included officers of the North Eastern Division Task Force and the Canine Unit.