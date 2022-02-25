Police find pistol, ammo, stolen generator in San Juan

News

Camouflage clothing, a quantity of marijuana, a pistol and two rounds of ammunition were found and seized by police at a house on El Socorro.

Police found a gun, ammunition, marijuana and a camouflage kit in searches and patrols in San Juan and El Socorro on Thursday afternoon.

Members of the North Eastern Division began the exercise at 1.30 pm and ended at around 6 pm.

They visited an abandoned car at Jhinkoo Lane, El Socorro, where they found and seized a Glock 17 pistol with two rounds of ammunition and camouflage clothing.

They then went to a house near Shende Street on Sunshine Avenue, San Juan, where they found 138 grams of marijuana in plastic bags.

Hours later they went to an abandoned house where they found a stolen generator, engine oil and three car batteries.

No one was arrested in relation to any of the finds.

The exercise was led by Snr Supt Maharaj, Supt Ramjohn, ASP Parriman and Insp Bharath, with supervision from Sgt Martin and Cpls Daniel and Duncan.