Police find gun and drugs hidden near Tobago home
Officers in the Tobago Division seized a firearm, ammunition, and over one kilogramme of cannabis during an anti-crime exercise in Buccoo Village on Thursday.
The TTPS says between 9:45 am and 3:45 pm, personnel from the Inter-Agency Task Force, Guard and Emergency Branch, and Canine Unit conducted a roving exercise across the area.
They officers received information that led them to a property on Miller Street, where the homeowner allowed them to search the premises.
Canine Blade assisted with the search and led officers to a cluster of three water tanks.
Wedged between the tanks was a camouflage side bag containing a Glock pistol and a magazine loaded with 11 rounds of 9-millimetre ammunition.
Behind the tanks, officers also discovered two brown rectangular packages. The packages held a total of 1,034 grammes of cannabis.
The items were seized.
PC Subero and PC Paponette are continuing investigations.
The operation was led by ACP Hazel and ACP Subero, with support from Senior Superintendents Spence, Montrichard, and Elli. Sgt Brisbane and Cpl Mohammed coordinated the exercise.