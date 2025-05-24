Police find gun and drugs hidden near Tobago home

Of­fi­cers in the To­ba­go Di­vi­sion seized a firearm, am­mu­ni­tion, and over one kilo­gramme of cannabis dur­ing an an­ti-crime ex­er­cise in Buc­coo Vil­lage on Thurs­day.

The TTPS says be­tween 9:45 am and 3:45 pm, per­son­nel from the In­ter-Agency Task Force, Guard and Emer­gency Branch, and Ca­nine Unit con­duct­ed a rov­ing ex­er­cise across the area.

They of­fi­cers re­ceived in­for­ma­tion that led them to a prop­er­ty on Miller Street, where the home­own­er al­lowed them to search the premis­es.

Ca­nine Blade as­sist­ed with the search and led of­fi­cers to a clus­ter of three wa­ter tanks.

Wedged be­tween the tanks was a cam­ou­flage side bag con­tain­ing a Glock pis­tol and a mag­a­zine loaded with 11 rounds of 9-mil­lime­tre am­mu­ni­tion.

Be­hind the tanks, of­fi­cers al­so dis­cov­ered two brown rec­tan­gu­lar pack­ages. The pack­ages held a to­tal of 1,034 grammes of cannabis.

The items were seized.

PC Subero and PC Pa­ponette are con­tin­u­ing in­ves­ti­ga­tions.

The op­er­a­tion was led by ACP Hazel and ACP Subero, with sup­port from Se­nior Su­per­in­ten­dents Spence, Mon­trichard, and El­li. Sgt Bris­bane and Cpl Mo­hammed co­or­di­nat­ed the ex­er­cise.