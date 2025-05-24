New Tobago PNM senator to detractors: My work will do the talking Israel’s latest strikes in Gaza kill 38 people including children T&amp;T rejects Maduro’s claims Five held, five firearms seized SEPoSS students: We feel like we’re in a jail Swaratsingh denies ordering Fraud Squad relocation from Finance Ministry
Local News

Police find gun and drugs hidden near Tobago home

07 June 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Trinidad Guardian.
Promote your business with NAN

Of­fi­cers in the To­ba­go Di­vi­sion seized a firearm, am­mu­ni­tion, and over one kilo­gramme of cannabis dur­ing an an­ti-crime ex­er­cise in Buc­coo Vil­lage on Thurs­day.

The TTPS says be­tween 9:45 am and 3:45 pm, per­son­nel from the In­ter-Agency Task Force, Guard and Emer­gency Branch, and Ca­nine Unit con­duct­ed a rov­ing ex­er­cise across the area.

They of­fi­cers re­ceived in­for­ma­tion that led them to a prop­er­ty on Miller Street, where the home­own­er al­lowed them to search the premis­es.

Ca­nine Blade as­sist­ed with the search and led of­fi­cers to a clus­ter of three wa­ter tanks.

Wedged be­tween the tanks was a cam­ou­flage side bag con­tain­ing a Glock pis­tol and a mag­a­zine loaded with 11 rounds of 9-mil­lime­tre am­mu­ni­tion.

Be­hind the tanks, of­fi­cers al­so dis­cov­ered two brown rec­tan­gu­lar pack­ages. The pack­ages held a to­tal of 1,034 grammes of cannabis.

The items were seized.

PC Subero and PC Pa­ponette are con­tin­u­ing in­ves­ti­ga­tions.

The op­er­a­tion was led by ACP Hazel and ACP Subero, with sup­port from Se­nior Su­per­in­ten­dents Spence, Mon­trichard, and El­li. Sgt Bris­bane and Cpl Mo­hammed co­or­di­nat­ed the ex­er­cise.

Support us

Related News

07 June 2025

Gadsby-Dolly to PM:

05 June 2025

New board appointed at WASA

24 May 2025

CyberSafeTT backs President’s call for AI laws

30 May 2025

New chairman appointed to WASA board