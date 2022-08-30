Police find AR-15 rifle, ammo in Marabella

News
–
On Monday, Southern Division police found a high-powered rifle and ammunition during a gun interdiction exercise in the St Margaret’s and Marabella districts.
Based on intelligence, the police searched a bushy area at Dolly Street, Marabella, where they found an AR-15 rifle fitted with a magazine loaded with three rounds of ammunition.
Between 4 pm and 10 pm the police searched several licensed scrap-iron dealers’ yards and vehicles in the Claxton Bay district.
Snr Supt Smith, ASP Jaikaran and Insp Phillip co-ordinated the exercise, which included Southern Division Task Force police.
Investigations are ongoing.