Police find AR-15 rifle, ammo in Marabella

On Monday, Southern Division police found a high-powered rifle and ammunition during a gun interdiction exercise in the St Margaret’s and Marabella districts.

Based on intelligence, the police searched a bushy area at Dolly Street, Marabella, where they found an AR-15 rifle fitted with a magazine loaded with three rounds of ammunition.

Between 4 pm and 10 pm the police searched several licensed scrap-iron dealers’ yards and vehicles in the Claxton Bay district.

Snr Supt Smith, ASP Jaikaran and Insp Phillip co-ordinated the exercise, which included Southern Division Task Force police.

Investigations are ongoing.