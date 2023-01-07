Police find 12-gauge shotgun at Black Bush, Corentyne; 3 arrested

Black Immigrant Daily News

An intelligence-led Police operation at around 14:05 hrs on Friday has resulted in the arrest of three men and the recovery of an unlicensed shotgun and ammunition.

Acting on information received, the ranks ventured to Johanna South, Black Bush Polder, Corentyne, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), where they saw two men standing next to a silver grey 212 vehicle, registration #PNN 838. A search was conducted on the motor car and nothing illegal was found.

Police then proceeded to the nearby yard, where they saw another male in a storeroom.

They searched the store room and found one single-barrel shotgun with no serial number and three 12-gauge cartridges. The police took possession of the firearm, and all three men were arrested as investigations continue.