Police dog helps find guns, drugs, ammo in Morvant

Police from the North Eastern Division visited the Old Train Line in Marabella on Thursday night where they found a quantity of ammunition, some of which are believed to be from the Regiment.

Police from the North Eastern Division found guns, drugs and ammunition during a series of searches in Morvant and Marabella on Thursday.

They began the first exercise at around 2 pm at an area in Sawmill Area, Morvant, known as “the Nest.”

There a police dog found a revolver hidden behind a fence, a bookbag containing a Beretta pistol and 12 rounds of ammunition near a latrine.

The dog also found a black plastic bag containing 105.8 grams of cocaine, 82.2 grams of marijuana, an extended magazine for a pistol and a magazine for an assault rifle.

No one was arrested.

Police said the searches in Morvant were in response to a recent upsurge in gang activity in Sawmill Avenue and Second Caledonia.

At around 9 pm police visited the Old Train Line, Marabella, where they found two machine-gun magazines wrapped in bubble wrap, a rear sight for an assault rifle and 35 rounds of 5.56 ammunition which were engraved with TT Regiment markings.

A police dog assisted officers in finding a quantity of cocaine, marijuana, guns and ammunition in Sawmill Avenue, Morvant, on Thursday afternoon.PHOTO COURTESY TTPS

No one was arrested.

The exercises were led by Snr Supt Maharaj, Supt Edwards and ASP Singh with co-ordination from Insp Bharath, acting Sgt Belilam, acting Cpl George and PC Dass.

Officers from the North Eastern Division Gang and Intelligence Unit, North Eastern Division Task Force, the National Security Special Operations Group, canine unit and crime patrol were also involved.