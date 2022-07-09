Police detain eight illegal immigrants entering TT

News

File photo

EIGHT people who had attempted to enter Trinidad illegally were detained by police officers of the South Western Division on Wednesday.

A police statement on Friday said, “Officers were able to locate eight individuals who were trying to gain unauthorised entry into the country.”

The eight were held and taken for medical care.

“The joint, intelligence-led search exercise along the south coast and forested areas, was coordinated by Senior Supt Norton, ASP Mathura, Insp Marcelle and Insp (acting) Rampallard and supervised by Sgts Rollocks and Breedy.

“It also included officers of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Air Support Unit, the Trinidad and Tobago Air Guard, the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard and the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force.” The police said the action was part of continued joint efforts to secure the nation’s borders.