Police detain drunk driver, robbery suspect in Central Trinidad

A 63-year-old man from Montrose, Chaguanas was expected to be charged with drunk driving.

On Wednesday, a breathalyser test showed he had 134 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the legal limit of 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres by 99 microgrammes.

On Wednesday, he was held during a “roving road operation” in the Central Division (Area North) between 8 am and 12 pm.

The police also detained a 23-year-old suspect from Walcott Lane in Enterprise in connection with a robbery that occurred at Rodney Road, Chaguanas, on January 20.

Snr Supt Pierre, Supt Montrichard, acting ASP Dipchand, Insp Sylvan co-ordinated the exercise which acting Sgt Andrews and acting Cpl John supervised.

It included Central Division Task Force (Area North) police patrolling the Chaguanas and Cunupia districts focusing on Edinburgh 500 and Enterprise.

A total of ten stop and search forms were also filled out.

Also, roadblock exercise in Couva, from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm, on Wednesday, along the Southern Main Road, resulted in nine people receiving electronic fixed-penalty notices for traffic violations.

Three people drove their vehicles on a footpath, and three did not have an inspection sticker.

One person drove without an insurance certificate, and another without a front identification plate. Another person drove with unauthorised letters and figures on his car.

Snr Supt Pierre, Supt Montrichard, ASP Ablacksingh, acting Insp Doodnath, co-ordinated the exercise, which Sgt Maharaj supervised. It also included the Couva police foot-patrol unit.

The police also searched several people and vehicles, however, nothing illegal was found or seized.