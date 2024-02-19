Police destroy $1.6m in cannabis trees, seedlings

News

Police stand near a pile of marijuana trees last year. – File photo courtesy TTPS

Police officers destroyed 1,600 cannabis trees and several seedlings, with an estimated street value of $1.6 million dollars, during a drug eradication exercise in the Moruga District on February 16.

Based on intelligence information, the southern division officers went to La Lune Forest, Moruga, where the trees and seedlings, spread over two fields occupying approximately three lots of land, were located and destroyed.

Additionally, during an anti-crime exercise, several known offenders and drug blocks were targeted, resulting in the arrest of three persons: a 66-year-old male, of Dallas Street, Cocoyea for possession of cocaine, weighing 1 gram; a 61-year-old of Naparima Mayaro Road, Cocoyea for possession of cocaine which weighed 1 gram; and a 63-year-old male, of Embacadare, San Fernando, for possession of cocaine, also weighing 1 gram.