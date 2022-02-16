Police deployed to control traffic in power outage

News

Head of the police Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch Supt Wayne Mystar says police have been deployed to manage traffic at congested intersections in the aftermath of a major blackout across Trinidad.

Speaking with Newsday on Wednesday afternoon Mystar said officers were sent to corners and junctions as part of their standard operating protocols during a blackout.

He said while the outage appeared to be island-wide the officers of the Traffic Branch were also being supported by divisional police from different sections.

“The officers are on the ground right now as we speak.

“Once we have traffic lights or signals that aren’t working it’s our duty to go out and man those areas.”

Contacted for comment, police public information officer Supt Sheridon Hill said the police were on the ground and have activated their plans during the blackout.

A media release from the TT Electricity Commission (T&TEC) on Wednesday afternoon reported that technicians were working to restore power describing the situation as a “major disturbance.”