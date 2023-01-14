Police deny covid19 outbreak at training academy

News

Erla Christopher

Acting Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher has denied rumours of a covid19 scare at the Police Academy.

A statement by the TTPS on Saturday said throughout the pandemic, the service continued to provide training, but it was a mandatory practice to isolate and test new recruits and all instructors, before the start of training.

“The policy of the Police Academy is to be proactive in the face of the covid19 pandemic, with the aim of protecting all our internal stakeholders, in collaboration with our covid19 team tasked with ensuring systematic control.”

Therefore, recruits who were inducted on January 9 and were all tested and placed into isolation until they got their result. So far, four tested positive for covid19. They were placed in further isolation and their health was being monitored regularly.

“Commissioner Christopher reminds the public, that such practice is necessary for the successful incident-free completion of the recruit’s training, as well as the protection of the lives and livelihood of staff at the institution and that such practise is in keeping with the organisation’s covid19 protocols.”