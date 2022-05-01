Police Credit Union surpasses billion-dollar milestone

News

The Police Credit Union (PCU) on Saturday announced it surpassed $1 billion in assets, becoming one of only five credit unions in Trinidad and Tobago to achieve this milestone.

“Strong performance, along with prudent financial management and member loyalty have all contributed to our achievement. This is an important milestone that shows why we are the first choice for police service personnel or anyone seeking a thriving financial cooperative to secure their future,” said the credit union’s president, Auldric Neptune.

“From humble beginnings 65 years ago, the credit union closed April at an estimated $1.011 billion in net assets, which reflects TTPCU’s continued growth and commitment to creating long-term value and generational wealth for our members for many years to come,” the outgoing TTPCU president added.

The official announcement of the milestone was made at the credit union’s 64th annual general meeting, at the credit union’s new multi-million-dollar flagship headquarters at 33-35 Eastern Main Road, Barataria on Saturday.

Unveiled to the public just over one week ago, the energy-smart building also includes retail and office space, conference rooms and an auditorium, as well as a gym and rooftop entertainment area.

A release from the credit union said it was established in 1956 to assist police officers to meet their financial needs and has grown to a national institution serving over 20,000 members.

“PCU empowers members to secure their financial future by providing a range of innovative financial products, including loans, savings accounts and insurance coverage. The credit union’s operations include branches in San Fernando, Arima, Barataria and Tobago, as well as PCU Plus, the credit union’s consumer division, which retails furniture, appliances, electronics, tools, home goods and gift items,” the release said.