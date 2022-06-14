Police couple charged with gambling, money laundering on bail

News

WPC Cowie Simone Massy. – Photo courtesy TTPS

Two police officers are expected to reappear before the Chaguanas Magistrates’ Court on July 13 on four charges relating to gambling and money laundering.

On Tuesday, WPC Cowie Simone Massy, 31, and her husband, PC Andrew Peters, 43, of Chaguanas, appeared before justice of the peace Stephen Young, who granted them $100,000 bail each.

Massy was last posted at the Homicide Bureau of Region Three and Peters at the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB).

A police statement on Tuesday said the couple were charged the day before, following advice from Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC.

They were jointly charged with using their premises as a common gaming house for illegal gambling, and money laundering in the sums of $240, $280, and $1,658.

On Friday, PSB officers led by W/Snr Supt Martin and supervised by Insp Narine undertook an exercise that led to the arrests. It also included detectives acting Sgt Mohammed, acting W/Cpl Bernard and acting Cpl Joefield and legal officer Bain.

PC Andrew Peters – Photo courtesy TTPS

The police, who had a warrant, searched the couple’s home. They allegedly found several items, including gambling machines, which they seized.